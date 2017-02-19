Hannah Jeter Flaunts Baby Bump In See-Through Fishnet Dress At ‘Sports Illustrated’ Event

REX/Shutterstock

Hot mama! Well, mama-t0-be. Anyway, Hannah Jeter looked fabulous at the Vibes By ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit 2017 launch event on Saturday, Feb. 18, when she showed off her growing baby bump in a see-through fishnet dress. See the stunning pics here!

Get it girl! Hannah Jeter, 26, turned heads on Saturday evening, Feb. 18, when she attended the Vibes By Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 launch event and showed off her pregnant belly in a see-through dress. Her bump was on full display at the event at Post HTX in Houston, Texas, and she looked amazing!

Hannah wore a black fishnet dress, which revealed black undergarments. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit, which means her sexy legs also had a chance to shine on the carpet. Hannah finished the look with a pair of strappy black stilettos. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS!

This event comes just days after she and husband Derek Jeter, 42, announced they’re expecting. “Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future,” the model announced via The Players’ Tribune on Feb. 13. “He already has a name in mind — he’s set on it. (We’ll see.) He’ll say when he calls me during the day: ‘So, how are you and so-and-so doing?’ ‘That’s not the name yet, sweetie.’ Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him.”

In the announcement, Hannah also revealed, “We want our kids’ lives to be as ‘normal’ as possible. They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be ‘Dad.’”

