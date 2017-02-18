Kate Upton & More: The Sexiest ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Covers Ever

The 2017 ‘SI Swimsuit’ issue has finally arrived, and Kate Upton is gracing the cover once again. So many sexy stars have rocked the cover over the years, including Chrissy Teigen, Christie Brinkley, and more. These are the hottest ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ covers all time!

Kate Upton, 24, returned to the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for the first time since 2013. The three sexy covers that were released, which included the model in a barely there bathing suit and completely topless, marked Kate’s third time on the cover.

Supermodel Christie Brinkley, 63, also returned to the SI Swimsuit edition and posed with her two daughters: Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18. Christie has covered the coveted magazine’s swimsuit edition 3 times in the past.

Before she was pregnant with twins and Blue Ivy, Beyonce, 35, sizzled on the 2007 cover. The singer showed off her amazing bikini body in a series of photos of a gorgeous Florida beach. Beyonce looks like she hasn’t aged a day!

Nina Agdal, 24, Lily Aldridge, 31, and Chrissy Teigen, 31, teamed up for one of the hottest covers of all time. The girls went totally topless and flaunted their sexy backsides on the 2014 cover. Ronda Rousey, 30, Hailey Clauson, 21, and Ashley Graham, 28, didn’t pose together on the 2016 cover, they each got their own separate cover.

Ronda stunned on the cover and didn’t even wear a swimsuit! An artist painted a swimsuit on her body with body paint! Ashley made history as the first size-16 model to grace the cover, inspiring so many women out there to be comfortable with their bodies, no matter what size they are.

Hannah Jeter, 26, made headlines with her 2015 cover. The very sexy cover sparked outrage among fans who thought her pushing her bikini bottom down so low was too racy. Check out the rest of the hottest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers by looking through our gallery!

