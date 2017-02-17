Warren Frost Dies: Beloved ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Passes Away At 91 After Long Illness

Image Courtesy of NBC

So sad. Warren Frost, the beloved ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Twin Peaks’ actor, passed away on Feb. 17 after a long illness. He was 91-years-old when he died in Vermont. The heartbreaking news was announced by his son Mark Frost. Keep reading for details.

Warren Frost passed away at the age of 91 in Middlebury, Vermont on Feb. 17, after a lengthy illness. The beloved actor, who portrayed George Costanza’s almost-father-in-law on Seinfeld, touched many lives during his illustrious acting career which spanned half a century. The devastating news was announced by his son, Twin Peaks co-creator, Mark Frost. His statement began, “We’re saddened today to announce the passing of our dear old dad, Warren Frost.”

Dear Twitter friends: Sharing sad news with you today. Thanks for all your good thoughts and sympathies.https://t.co/9sLRzODvfO — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) February 18, 2017

It continued, “From the Normandy shores on D-Day to his 50-year career on stage and screen, he remained the same humble guy from Vermont who taught us that a life devoted to telling the right kind of truths can make a real difference in the lives of others. We’re grateful to have shared him with the world for as long as we did.” Warren also was known for playing Will “Doc” Hayward on the original and upcoming versions of Twin Peaks, so they worked together very closely.

Warren’s worn many hats throughout his life, having spent three years as the floor director and stage manager for the live drama Philco Playhouse. From working with A-list stars, he was able to hone his skills and eventually become a theater director. He moved from New York City to Los Angeles in 1958 to continue working in TV, guesting on episodes of Perry Mason and Dragnet and appearing in features like The Mating Game, It Started with a Kiss and Slaughterhouse-Five.

He continued to land memorable gigs, even playing Mr. Ross, the father of George’s former fiancee Susan, in a half-dozen episodes of Seinfeld from 1992 to 1998. Warren retired in 2000 and moved back to his hometown Vermont, only making appearances in Twin Peaks. He is survived by his wife Virginia Frost; two sons, a daughter, and his grandsons. Warren will definitely be missed by his loved ones, friends and fans, but his legacy will still live on.

