Hilary Duff’s Ex Mike Comrie Is ‘Confident’ His Name Will Be Cleared In Rape Case

Even though Hilary Duff’s ex-husband, Mike Comrie, is being investigated for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during a threesome in his Los Angeles home, he’s ‘confident’ his name will be cleared, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why, here!

“Mike [Comrie] is disappointed about the rape allegation because he knew the person concerned, but he’s confident that his name will be cleared in time. At this time, he has still not spoken with the police about it and their investigations are continuing. Mike is trying to remain positive and upbeat until the incident is resolved. One of the reasons that he split with Hilary [Duff] was that she did not approve of his partying, but he believes that these accusations are totally false,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

And on Friday, a LAPD spokesperson revealed, “At this time, we are classifying it as an ‘open case’ while the detectives still gather more information, no charges have been filed to date.”

As we previously told you, news of this investigation first came to light on Feb. 15, when a TMZ report claimed Mike allegedly met a woman at a bar on Feb. 11 before taking her home and raping her during a threesome. But sources close to the ex-NHL player told TMZ that Mike has known this woman for a long time, and that the sex was consensual.

Mike began dating Hilary in 2007, and they later got married in 2010. Then, they welcomed their son, Luca Cruz Comrie, 4, in 2012. Sadly, Hilary filed for divorce in 2015, citing “irreconcilable differences,” while seeking primary custody for Lucas. The two eventually finalized the split in 2016.

