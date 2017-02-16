T.I.’s Son Allegedly Harassed Over Smelling Like Weed At Top Golf: Will They Apologize?

Courtesy of Instagram

Uh oh! While enjoying a night at Top Golf, T.I’s son was allegedly harassed for smelling like weed inside the Atlanta hotspot. One of the staffers came on the radio today to discuss whether or not an apology is due to Messiah, so read on to find out!

Top Golf might have made a huge mistake! After allegedly accusing Messiah Harris of smelling like marijuana, director of communications Adrienne came on The Streetz Morning Takeover radio to share her side of the story. “We have been in contact with Mr. Harris and his family through his manager,” she discloses on-air. “We are trying to set up a meeting on Monday with Mr. Harris, his son, and the CEO of Top Golf, as well as the associate who was involved in this incident.” No apologies have been exchanged yet as the scene is under investigation.

“Our goal is to come to a resolution and to make things right. We take our guest experience and our service very seriously. We want everyone to feel welcome. Something has happened that left a really negative impression on us and we’re doing a very thorough investigation right now.” Perhaps there will be an apology once both parties come to a conclusion. As of right now, the details of Messiah’s Top Golf visit are a mystery to the general public because he’s under 18 and considered a minor. Top Golf is a super swanky arcade in Atlanta with a high-tech driving range and a bunch of other games.

Trouble at home honestly sounds like the last thing father T.I needs right now! The “Live Your Life” rapper already has enough drama going on with Tiny and their back-and-forth divorce. One minute he’s confident they’ll work it out, and the next she’s demanding to look through his texts and emails. Hopefully things settle down real soon!

HollywoodLifers, should Top Gold apologize to Messiah or vice versa? Who’s in the wrong here?

