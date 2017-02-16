Teyana Taylor’s Secret Wedding To Iman Shumpert: You Won’t Believe The Location

Courtesy of Instagram

Finally! New details about Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s wedding have been revealed, as the singer shared in an interview the unlikely location where they said ‘I do’.

Teyana Taylor, 26, and her husband, Iman Shumpert, also 26, decided to marry in secret in September 2016. Now in a new interview with GQ, Teyana has shared some very exciting and, well, unusual details about the nuptials. Like the fact that they got married in a bathroom!

“We literally got married in our room in front of our bathroom here where Junie was born, so it was very special,” Teyana explained, referring to their 1-year-old daughter. “That was definitely a major, major highlight of the year and one of the best things of my life.”

Yes, that’s right, Teyana and Iman were wed in their bathroom. While that might not be most bride and groom’s ideal venue choice, for Teyana and Iman it was extremely poignant and meaningful.

“It was like our bathroom in our room, so right in front of the bathroom,” she went on. “We have double doors, so we opened the doors. Pretty much, we got married at the crime scene. It was a really special moment to get married in that home period.” Aw!

In case you didn’t know, Teyana gave birth to their baby girl in the bathroom of their home in December 2015. With an emotional Instagram caption, Teyana revealed that she didn’t even realize she was in labor until she felt Junie’s head. So crazy! Thankfully the newborn was delivered safe and sound just minutes before the EMTs arrived. Phew!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Teyana and Iman’s sweet wedding details? Comment below, let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.