‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Eliza’s Next Phase Of Teaching Leads To A Shocking Death

That was SO heartbreaking. Eliza Minnick may have thought her second phase of teaching was a good idea for the residents, but when Stephanie took on her very first surgery — from start to finish — she ended up killing her 9-year-old patient. So is this the end of Eliza at Grey Sloan? Read our recap!

As we said, the Feb. 16 episode of Grey’s Anatomy was all about Eliza Minnick introducing her next phase of teaching. Residents were obviously excited for it because it meant they could lead a surgery, all on their own — from start to finish.

Stephanie was the most excited resident, but when her patient died before she even entered the OR, she was forced to troll for a new one with Eliza in the pit. Fortunately for her, she found a 9-year-old boy who needs two gallstones removed. In fact, she nearly jumped up and down after the discovery.

Later, Arizona caught wind of the fact that Stephanie would be operating on a child without any type of assistance, so she tried stepping in. Minnick, however, stuck her feet in the ground and told Arizona she’d only be allowed in the OR if she kept her hands to herself. Unfortunately for the patient, she obliged. And we say unfortunately because Stephanie didn’t realize she nicked one of the kid’s arteries, and he quickly bled out, which led to his heartbreaking death.

Stephanie freaked out after the incident, but it wasn’t Eliza who helped her cope. Instead, it was Richard — the man who Bailey doesn’t believe is fit to be a teacher. Yet, Eliza ran to her car and freaked out. So maybe Bailey should give what she’s doing a second thought.

Elsewhere, April struggled during her first day as interim chief of general surgery, but it was only because everyone looked down upon her decision to take Meredith’s job. Even Jackson argued with her about it, leading us to believe a reconciliation is not in their near future.

And speaking of Meredith, she was nowhere to be seen this week. Neither was Alex. What gives?

