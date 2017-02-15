‘Chicago PD’ Star Marina Squerciati Pregnant — Will Burgess Have A Baby?

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Surprise pregnancies are the best! ‘Chicago P.D.’ star Marina Squerciati took to Instagram on Feb. 15 to reveal that she was expecting — but with her character just getting a major promotion at work, how will it be worked into the show?

Marina Squerciati, 32, has a bun in the oven! The actress shared a photo on Instagram, showing off her bump with a new stroller! “SURPRISE! It’s been hard to keep the secret, but since Mima sent me the COOLEST stroller (& matching bag) in the world, I thought: what better way to tell you all the news,” she wrote.

Of course she knew that people would wonder about her character Burgess on Chicago P.D. Burgess just got promoted up to the Intelligence Unit, and is currently single on the show. so it’d be pretty odd if she suddenly got pregnant. However, according to Marina, that’s not going to happen.

“Don’t be surprised to see Burgess holding a LOT of file folders in front of her stomach,” Marina added on her Instagram caption. Costar Sophia Bush commented on the photo as well writing, “Yessss! Beauty!” And we have to say, she does look incredible.

Of course this isn’t the first time the star of a show got pregnant and it wasn’t written in. Kerry Washington famously has been pregnant while filming Scandal twice — last season was actually pushed to a midseason premiere so they didn’t have to hide her belly again through the show. So we know that Chicago P.D. will have no problem. Plus, it’s freezing in Chicago so luckily most of their wardrobe includes large, oversized jackets! Of course, this may mean a break at some point for Marina, but only time will tell!

