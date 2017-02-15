Steph Gongora: Yoga Instructor Fights Period Shame By Free-Bleeding In White Pants

This isn’t something you see every day, or ever! Steph Gongora, a daring yoga structor, has taken the internet by storm with her version of the free-bleeding movement. She posted a video of herself doing yoga, while on her period and expressed that no woman should ever be ashamed of their bodily functions, or a leak! Watch the viral video here!
Steph Gongora, is using her social media platform to prove a powerful point! The yoga instructor took to Instagram Feb. 8, to show the world that women are only human; they bleed; they get their periods, and it’s OK. She performed yoga moves while free-bleeding through her white pants to fight against period-shamers. Check out her video, below.
I am a woman, therefore, I bleed. . It's messy, it's painful, it's terrible, & it's beautiful. . And yet, you wouldn't know. Because I hide it. . I bury things at the bottom of the trash. I breathe, ragged and awkward through the cramps, all the while holding onto this tight lipped, painted on smile. . Tampons? What are those. We don't say those words out loud. Hide them. In the back pocket of your purse, in the corner of the bathroom drawer, at the very bottom of your shopping cart (please let me get a female cashier). . Events or engagements get missed. I'll tell myself it’s the PMS, sure, but it has more to with the risk of being "caught," at what…I'm not quite sure. . And I’m lucky. . Over 100 million young women around the globe miss school or work for lack of adequate menstrual supplies, & fear of what might happen if the world witnesses A NATURAL BODILY FUNCTION. . WHY? . Because hundreds of years of culture have made us embarrassed to bleed. Have left us feeling dirty and ashamed. . STOP PRETENDING. Stop using silly pet names like Aunt Flo because you're too afraid to say "I'm bleeding" or "vagina." Stop wasting so much effort hiding the very thing that gives this species continuity. . START talking about it. Educate your daughters. Make them understand that it can be both an inconvenience and a gift, but NEVER something to be ashamed about. Educate your sons so they don't recoil from the word tampon. So when a girl bleeds through her khaki shorts in third period (pun intended), they don't perpetuate the cycle of shame and intolerance. . This #StartSomethingSunday , I want to highlight @corawomen . . Cora Women is a 100% Organic tampon company. . But that’s not all. They are also breaking barriers. Making it ok to talk about periods, even on social media. Providing personalized, delivered tampon/pad orders right to your door. AND for every box purchased, donating a box of sustainable pads to girls who can't afford menstruation products. . Fuck yeah. That's the kind of stuff I can galvanize behind, no money or even product needed. Just a mission I support on a topic we should ALL be talking about. . More ⬇️
Wow.
Gongora shed light on the fact that women are afraid to talk about their period, tampons, pads, or anything having to do with the subject, because it’s somehow embarrassing. But, she wants women to know that you don’t have to be scared or ashamed because a period is a natural part of life.
The yoga instructor even revealed that women will skip events because of the fear of bleeding through their clothes and being “caught.” However, she’s “not quite sure” why women feel that way. Gongora called on women to “stop pretending, hiding, and being afraid to use the word “vagina” among other things having to do with the natural flow of a women’s body.
In her eyes, Gongora feels “lucky” because she actually has access to menstrual supplies. The yoga instructor ended her powerful post with a shoutout to Cora Women, an organic tampon company that donates menstruation supplies to women and girls who can’t afford the products.
Gongora’s video is also being compared to singer, Madison Beer‘s period controversy in Jan. 2017. When the singer was on vacation with her boyfriend, Jack Gilinsky, 20, her period happened to leak through her white bikini. Paps caught the leakage on camera when she and Jack were getting cozy on the beach, and the photos went viral. Madison reacted in the same way that Gongora did when she said, “I am not a robot; i am female; i am human; & i am proud,” in a long statement on Instagram after the internet wouldn’t stop talking about the photos. We love these powerful women for being incredible role models!
