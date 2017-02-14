Selena Gomez Bought ‘Exquisite’ Lingerie Before Sexy Yacht Sleepover With The Weeknd

AKM-GSI

OMG! It looks like Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s romantic yacht date on Feb. 11 was steamier than we initially imagined. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned Selena purchased some hot lingerie before she boarded the boat. Get all the details here!

“Selena [Gomez] went shopping for lingerie ahead of her big date night on the boat with The Weeknd. It was clear she was planning on having a romantic night with him. She seemed really excited and had a big smile on her face,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

And that’s not all. We also spoke — EXCLUSIVELY — to the store owner at Sara’s Lingerie in Studio City, where Selena, 24, made her purchase, and discovered some juicy details!

“Selena is a beautiful woman, simply a gorgeous lady who’s very lovely and has exquisite taste. Really exquisite. I’d love to say what she purchased but because of privacy for the hundreds of celebrities that come to our store I simply cannot. Trust me, I can assure you that what she bought was exquisite and she has amazing taste. Exquisite in every way! We’re lucky to have patronize our business and she’s a beautiful young lady,” the owner of Sara’s Lingerie told us.

As we previously told you, once Selena and The Weeknd, 26, were upon the yacht, they packed on some serious PDA. At one point, Selena even climbed ON TOP of The Weeknd for a hot makeout session. Other photos show the duo giggling while cuddling, and then sharing a dinner inside, at a table set for two. So romantic! We can only imagine what happened next. Especially considering Selena picked out some “amazing” and “exquisite” lingerie just hours before their date.

