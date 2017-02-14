He did it! In this EXCLUSIVE clip from ‘The Magicians’ new episode, Quentin manages to catch The White Lady — but will she grant him his wish?

This is so exciting! After summoning her, Quentin (Jason Ralph) and Penny (Arjun Gupta) manage to track down The White Lady (Emma Dumont) and catch her on the February 15 episode of The Magicians. Lucky for you, HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE clip of the highly anticipated scene, in which The White Lady taunts Quentin after she’s been shot by his arrow.

In the preview, the injured and bleeding White Lady is on the ground while Quentin talks to her in hopes she’ll respond. She ignores him, at least until Penny arrives, which is when she pulls the arrow out of her shoulder and finally starts to communicate with them.

“Why have you come?” she asks. “That’s my arrow, you have to give me what I ask,” Quentin responds, demanding the wish he wants be granted by her. “Obviously, you turd,” she replies before getting back up on her feet.

“Well look at you. Someone’s been… rebuilt. And so… cleverly,” The White Lady says in a slow, sultry voice as she approaches, posing seductively before finally knocking on Quentin’s shoulder. “Can we not?” he asks, embarrassed by his injury. Isn’t it interesting that she knows all about Quentin, including his full name and the make of his body? Only in Fillory would such a magical creature exist!

Make sure you tune in on Wednesday, February 15, to see if Quentin gets his wish granted or not. By the looks of it, The White Lady isn’t going to make things very easy!

