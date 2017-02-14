REX/Shutterstock

Need some relationship advice this Valentine’s Day? Ice Cube has got you covered! In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, the rapper spills how he and wifey Kimberly are spending the romantic holiday. His plans will melt your heart!

You might be wondering, how does someone as famous and old school as Ice Cube, 47, celebrate Valentine’s Day? Well, his answer is surprisingly simple. When it comes to spoiling wifey Kimberly Woodruff, the rapper has endless love up his sleeve. “We are going to love each other,” confessed Ice in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “That’s what we do, love each other!” There you have it. Chocolates will expire and flowers will die, but true love is forever!

You should really take his word for it…because he and Kim have been married for TWENTY FIVE years! That’s a lifetime in the world of Hollywood — but it didn’t start out as the fairytale it is now. According to the Straight Out Of Compton star, Kim wasn’t impressed by him when they first met. She wasn’t even available! “I ended up seeing her six months later,” confessed Ice on the Bethenny TV show in 2014. “I got the number then. I was in.” The couple went on to marry in 1992 and share four amazing children together. The sweetest thing is that Ice still gets butterflies around Kim!

Speaking of sweetness, Ice and Kim aren’t the only adorable couple celebrating Valentine’s Day this year! Mac Miller gave paper hearts to Ariana Grande, Chris Brown sent Rihanna flowers (no, they’re not back together — but it’s still a kind gesture), Selena Gomez bought sexy lingerie for The Weeknd, Scott Disick spent quality time with his son Mason, Vanessa Lachey cuddled her son Phoenix is a heartwarming Instagram video, and Kendall Jenner dished the details on her DREAM Valentine’s Day date! Hollywood is full of love!

HollywoodLifers, do you keep it simple on Valentine’s Day like Ice Cube does?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.