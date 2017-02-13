This is getting messy. Nick Cannon quit ‘America’s Got Talent’ on Feb. 13, after he claims that NBC threatened to fire him over a recent joke. So, is this the joke he was talking about?

In his Showtime special, Stand Up, Don’t Shoot, Nick Cannon did make a few jokes about America’s Got Talent; he was the host on from seasons four through 11.

“I grew up like a real n****r. All that stuff. But I honestly believe, once I started doing America’s Got Talent, they took my real n****r card,” he said in the stand up special, according to Decider. “They did! Because then like these type of people started showing up to my shows,” he added, pointing to three white audience members, “I can’t do the real n****r stuff no more, because then they’ll put me on TMZ!”

He also said during his stand up that this isn’t AGT. “It’s going to be a little different tonight. America’s Got Talent, but America’s got n****rs, too, so. You staring at a real one onstage,” he joked. “Matter of fact, that’s what NBC gonna stand for tonight. N****r Better Come on, ‘cuz n****rs be cussing. So n***a be careful.”

You can watch him perform the joke here.

On Feb. 8, Nick stopped into the Howard Stern Show to promote the show, and TMZ claims that NBC was furious after hearing his interview. “If they fire me from AGT because of things I said, then I could sue them,” he joked to Howard Stern. “I’d create a whole controversy! NBC hates black people! Oh you don’t like my turbans?”

Execs at the network apparently thought he was speaking ill of the network, which is of course a breach of his contract. However, after much discussion, they decided not to fire him. They probably were not aware that on Feb 13, Nick would take to Facebook and reveal he was quitting instead. The host shared a very lengthy post, claiming the network threatened to fire him and that he would not be “silenced.”

HollywoodLifers, do you hope Nick comes back to America’s Got Talent?