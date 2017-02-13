‘Shadowhunters’: An Angel Begs Clary For Help Telepathically

Courtesy of Freeform

Oh my gosh, the Feb. 13 episode of ‘Shadowhunters’ was the most stunning yet! From Izzy battling her addiction to Yin Fen, to Jace ignoring his Shadowhunter duties, to Malec making love for the first time and Clary hearing an angel, we have all the wild details, here!

Buckle up, Shadowhunters fans, we have a LOT to talk about after the explosive Feb. 13 episode! First of all, Jace has lost his mind. He’s sleeping with random girls, bullying Simon, and shirking his responsibilities as a Shadowhunter. In HollywoodLife.com’s EXCLUSIVE interview, Dominic Sherwood explains that he’s doing all this because he’s so hurt by the Clave turning it’s back on him. You can read the full interview, right here!

Then there’s Cleophas, Luke’s sister that was one of the Iron Sisters, until she rejoined the Circle and killed one of her sisters. She immediately runs back to Valentine, and pleads with him to let her prove her loyalty by leading Clary and Luke to him. She comes into the Jade Wolf bleeding from the stomach, but Clary and Luke see right through her lies. Unfortunately Clary thinks they should play along to get to Valentine while Luke wants to send his sister to the Clave. Clary decides to take things into her own hands by TAZING Luke! So rude.

Clary then runs off with Cleophas, but suddenly she hears a weird, loud noise. The Iron Sister reveals that the sound is an angel trying to communicate with Clary and ask her for help, because Valentine has him in his grasps. This proves to Cleophas that Val is evil, and she agrees to help Clary save the angel.

While all of this is going down, Luke runs off to find Jace to get his help. At first he ignores him (while flirting with three fairies) but the second he hears Clary is in trouble his ears perk up and he comes running (omgsocute!). The foursome enters Valentine’s lair, and while Luke and him have their major showdown, Jace and Clary run to the roof to fight off the guards and save the angel, who shows them a vision of death and the soul sword before flying away. Btw, he’s also the one who has been showing Clary the new runes she’s drawn.

While all of that drama is going down, there’s also been some developments in the love department. Alec realized he’s ready to make love to Magnus (while revealing that he’s a virgin to Izzy) and Simon goes on a date with Maya. Unfortunately, she can already tell he’s in love with Clary, and urges him to tell her how he feels. Yikes!

Izzy has also been struggling even more with her addiction. She’s all out of Yin Fen and can’t go to Aldertree for more. She tried going to a drug dealer named Rufus, but Magnus scares him out of the country and questions her on her motives. She pretends to be busting a drug kingpin, and gets Magnus to unwittingly admit that she can get high right off a vamp sucking her blood. She tries with Simon, but that doesn’t work, so she gets herself into some hot water going straight to a gang of hungry vamps. Will she make it out alive? We’ll have to tune in next week to find out!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Clary will see the angel again? Let us know!

