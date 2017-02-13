Skeet Ulrich Reveals ‘Unpredictable’ Character He’s Playing On ‘Riverdale’

REX/Shutterstock

We were screaming when we found out Skeet Ulrich would be guest starring on ‘Riverdale’ — and he just spilled the details behind his role. Now, we’re even more excited.

When he joined the cast, Skeet Ulrich‘s character description was kept very hush-hush — he was the leader of the gang, the Southside Serpents, had a history with all of Riverdale‘s residents, holds a grudge against Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) and has a special connection to Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse).

Well the cat’s out of the bag. The 47-year-old actor, most famous for his roles in Scream, As Good As It Gets and The Craft took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that “connection” — he’s playing the “unpredictable” dad of Jughead!

Coming at ya starting Thur! Riverdale on the CW…👊 I play the unpredictable dad of Jughead @colesprouse for 7 episodes!!! A photo posted by Skeet Ulrich (@skeetme1) on Feb 11, 2017 at 10:29am PST

HollywoodLife.com spoke to Cole exclusively before the show’s premiere about Skeet, and he was so excited to have the Scream star on set, calling him “the coolest guy ever.”

“He and I are two peas in a pod,” he told us. “It’s insane casting. They really nailed it!” We’d have to agree. Cole also added that while we haven’t seen much yet with Jughead’s back story, except that he had some sort of fall out with Archie (KJ Apa), we will see it more and more starting with episode four. “You get to see where a lot of the damage Jughead sort of hides with his comedy, comes from — it comes from his father figure,” he said. “You get a glimpse into that home life.”

And trust me — it’s a complicated one. We can’t wait. HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Skeet as Jughead’s dad? Let us know! Riverdale airs every Thursday night at 9PM ET on The CW.

