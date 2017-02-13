Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Sexy, Skin-Tight Mesh Jumpsuit On ‘ELLEN’

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Khloe Kardashian headed to ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on Feb. 13th when she opted to wear yet another skin-tight ensemble. Khloe looked amazing in her all-black outfit and she even flaunted her bra in a see-through mesh top! What do you guys think of Khloe’s sexy look?

Khloe Kardashian, 32, made a special guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Feb. 13th and she looked fabulous in a skin-tight ensemble that showed off her curvaceous frame. She opted to wear a black mesh jumpsuit with high-waisted hot pants and her body looks amazing.

Khloe looked unbelievable in her all-black outfit. She opted to wear a long-sleeve black Ricki Brazil Ebony Mesh Stirrup Jumpsuit which featured a mesh top that was completely see-through, showing off her black bra and massive cleavage, plus her taut tummy was on display. The bottom half of the one-piece was a pair of high-waisted metallic black hot pants that also had a checkered mesh material. The shiny black stirrup leggings highlighted Khloe’s big booty and her amazingly toned legs. Khloe topped the whole look off with a simple pair of black pumps and gorgeous diamond rings.

We love Khloe’s voluminous high ponytail and it reminds us that she actually wore her hair exactly like this the last time she was on Ellen — we love it! As always, her makeup was flawless and was done by none other than celeb makeup artist, Joyce Bonelli. Aside from Khloe looking fabulous, she also chatted with Ellen about working out with her sisters and shares that her nutritionist compared Kim’s metabolism to a Ferrari and hers to a Honda Civic. Khloe also discusses her new show, “Revenge Body,” and reveals what triggered her to gain weight and how working out has helped her in multiple ways.

We are obsessed with Khloe’s sexy skin-tight jumpsuit — are you guys?

