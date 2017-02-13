Tom Cruise’s Ex Katie Holmes Helping Him Through Mother’s Tragic Death: He’s ‘Rocked By Loss’

Rex/Shutterstock

There’s nothing like a tragic loss to bring people together, as Katie Holmes is reaching out to ex Tom Cruise after the sad passing of his beloved mom. We’ve got the details on what she’s doing to comfort him.

So devastating! Superstar Tom Cruise, 54, is reeling following the death of his cherished mother Mary Lee South. She passed away at age 80 in her sleep last week following an unspecified health issue. Even though he and Katie Holmes, 38, went through a very bitter split back in 2012, she knew Mary well and is letting her ex know how devastated she is that he’s lost his beloved mom. “Katie Holmes has reached out to her ex Tom Cruise to offer her condolences after the passing of his mother,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Tom has been rocked by the loss of his mother. They were very close and he will miss her dearly. He is staying strong and leaning on close friends and other family during this challenging time,” our insider adds. It was Mary who urged Tom to follow his acting dreams and move to Hollywood at a young age, where he rocketed to fame in hits like Risky Business and Top Gun. She was by his side on so many red carpets and awards shows over the years that it was clear their mother-son bond was such a strong one.

Katie and Tom had such a nasty split, where she ditched both him and the Church of Scientology in 2012, taking their daughter Suri, now 10, with her. While Tom hasn’t had any high profile romances since their divorce, Katie has been involved in secretive, down-low relationship with Jamie Foxx, 49, for several years now. While they’ve kept a solid distance from each other since their divorce, it’s sweet that Katie is extending an olive branch to Tom in his time of emotional need.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Katie would reach out to Tom?

