Cheers, everyone! ‘Baby Daddy’ and ‘Young & Hungry’ return for new episodes on March 13, and Freeform is dubbing this amazing hour of comedy Freeform’s ‘Happy Hour.’ Check out these exclusive photos of the cast celebrating!

Who else wants to go to happy hour with these guys? Baby Daddy and Young & Hungry are teaming up for one incredible comedy block March 13 on Freeform. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE photos of the casts toasting to the beginning of Freeform’s “Happy Hour,” and they are all just too cute!

Baby Daddy’s Derek Theler, Tahj Mowry, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Chelsea Kane, and Melissa Peterman join Young & Hungry’s Emily Osment, Jonathan Sadowski, Aimee Carrero, Kym Whitley, and Rex Lee for drinks!

The cast are clearly having a blast with this new happy hour. Seeing these two amazing casts come together for some laughter and fun is a dream come true. Putting Baby Daddy and Young & Hungry back-to-back is such a perfect idea!

The March 13 premiere will mark season 6 of Baby Daddy and season 5 of Young & Hungry. Baby Daddy ended with Riley revealing to Danny that she’s pregnant! In the Young & Hungry season 4 finale, Gabi ultimately choose BFF Sofia over Josh — for now. These new episodes are going to be epic. With Baby Daddy and Young & Hungry uniting for Freeform’s “Happy Hour,” maybe we’ll get a crossover this year!

