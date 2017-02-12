Gina Rodriguez Jokes She’s Pregnant With Twins After Being Near Beyonce At Grammys

AP Images

Gina Rodriguez is all of us. The ‘Jane the Virgin’ star took to Twitter on Feb. 12 after Beyonce won big for ‘Lemonade’ at the Grammy Awards, joking that standing next to Beyonce was enough to make her pregnant, too. See Gina’s hilarious tweet right here!

“I was about 2 feet from Beyoncé, 35, when she won for Lemonade. Yup. That happened,” Gina Rodriguez, 32, tweeted on Grammys night after Bey scored for Best Urban Contemporary Album. “I said goddess. She said thank you. And now I’m preg w twins,” she added. Too good!

I was about 2 feet from Beyoncé when she won for Lemonade. Yup. That happened. I said goddess. She said thank you. And now I'm preg w twins. — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) February 13, 2017

Gina looked absolutely amazing in Monique Lhuillier as she presented at the Grammy Awards, and because she is just like us, she fangirled throughout the ceremony via Twitter, even though she was at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. “Anyone from anywhere can be anything. @twentyonepilots #beast,” she tweeted after the band won for “Stressed Out”. She also shared moments from behind-the-scenes with fans. Love it!

Of course, Beyonce was the real star of the show. The superstar put on one of her best performances ever, giving us an epic medley of “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” from Lemonade. She was totally glowing from her pregnancy — ICYMI, she’s having twins — and between her incredible vocals and gorgeous outfits, we don’t think we’ll ever be over this performance. We wish her all the congrats for winning Best Urban Contemporary Album, as well as Best Music Video for “Formation”! What a queen.

Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com throughout the evening for full Grammy Awards coverage!

HollywoodLifers, did this make you LOL? Tell us if you were obsessed with Beyonce tonight, too!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.