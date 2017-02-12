You can file this under ‘A’ for Absolutely friggin’ Adorable! Diplo took his two super cute kids as his dates to the Grammy’s on Feb.12, and, even better, dressed them in matching little suits! How cute is THAT? And, oh girls, we don’t know about you, but our ovaries are about to explode.

Diplo, 38, had the cutest red carpet date at the Grammys on Feb. 12 — hands DOWN! The famed producer took his two kids, Lockett, 6, and Lazer, 2, along for the ride as he attended music’s biggest night, and, well, the two little brutes are every bit as adorable as their names! In addition to it being the very first red carpet for the two cuties, it was also the first time they had worn suits, according to the New York Post’s Page 6! And, what super stylish suits! The two tykes were decked out in matching silver, while dad cut a more conventional figure in all black.

And while the kids were drop-dead adorable, there was no sign of the kids’ mom, Kathyrn Lockhart, but then that’s hardly surprising, as she and Diplo, real name, Thomas Wesley Pentz, are no longer romantically involved. Since they split — which was actually before second child, Lazer, was even conceived — Diplo has been linked to a whole bevy of beauties, including Katy Perry, Lorde, and Kate Hudson. But, seems the biggest love (or should we say, loves) in the music mogul’s life these days are his two main little men — and boy, we can’t blame him for that!

Meanwhile, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the 38-year-old is currently making sweet sweet music with Camila Cabello. But wait, hold on now, get your minds out of the gutter! we mean that in the most literal of senses. the two have been collaborating together on solo material for the former Fifth Harmony musician since last Spring. Diplo’s also been keeping busy by working with Bruno Mars, and Halsey. Well, he’s got to keep those Grammy Awards rolling in somehow, right?

