Justin Bieber Hooking Up With Chantel Jeffries? — See His Flirty Throwback IG Post

Pucker up, Chantel Jeffries! Justin Bieber found a totally adorable way to flirt with one of his favorite pals on Instagram on Feb. 10, by sharing a throwback photo. Shortly after the model noticed his post, she had the cutest reaction! Check it out!

OMG! Justin Bieber, 22, and his old flame Chantel Jeffries, 23, shared a sweet exchange after the “Let Me Love You” singer upoloaded a pic of her face to Instagram on Feb. 10! The image posted on IG featured the beautiful mouth — and nothing else — of a mysterious woman who we just couldn’t place. However, fans quickly figured out which pretty model the puckered lips belonged to!

Many noticed how the smile was an identical match to a throwback photo of Chantel that she herself had previously posted to Instagram. As if the visual confirmation wasn’t proof enough, the real deal actually commented on the picture to help quell our suspicions! “I’m weak,” the model wrote in the comments section with a laughing emoji face. That’s all of the proof we need! The Biebs must have been feeling nostalgic, but his sweet gesture clearly made Chantel’s day.

As you may already know, Justin and Chantel were reportedly dating in July 2016. Although HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that they were hooking up, they were reportedly never exclusive. The two were simply having fun and enjoying their time together. Neither JB nor Chantel have confirmed the rumors, but we wouldn’t be too surprised if the two were falling back into old patterns. But hey, everyone deserves to have a little fun, right?

