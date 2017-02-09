Courtesy of Instagram

The time has come. ‘The Vampire Diaries’ wrapped filming on the series on Feb. 8, and the cast and crew posted tons of photos that will leave you in tears. Paul Wesley, Candice King, and more wrote the sweetest messages as they said goodbye to their characters for good.

Grab your tissues. After 8 glorious seasons and over 100 episodes, the end of The Vampire Diaries is upon us. The series wrapped on Feb. 8, and it was an emotional day for everyone on set.

Paul Wesley posted an Instagram photo of himself and his onscreen brother Ian Somerhalder on the last day of filming. “That’s officially a wrap. One last pic of the brothers in front of the Camaro, ” Paul captioned the Instagram photo. “To the fans, thank you for being a part of this journey in our lives. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

You can’t have a series wrap party without cake! Candice King shared a sweet photo of her daughter trying to grab a piece of the extravagant The Vampire Diaries-themed caked that featured Mystic Grill, Damon’s Camaro and more.

TVD creator Kevin Williamson also grabbed a shot of the cake and couldn’t hold back his emotions on the last day. “Tears. Lots of tears. Thank you for everything!” he wrote on Instagram.

A photo of the cast and crew on the last day was posted on Instagram, but where was Ian? Could this be a clue as to who lives and dies in the finale?

Nina Dobrev will make her big return as Elena Gilbert after leaving the show at the end of season 6. She admitted in a heartfelt Instagram message that coming back to the show has been a whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings,” but she feels like this is “the beautiful closure” we all needed. Anyone else crying? The Vampire Diaries series finale will air March 10.

are you sad The Vampire Diaries is ending? How do you think the show will end?

