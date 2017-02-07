Sailor Brinkley Cook: 5 Things To Know About Christie Brinkley’s Stunning Daughter

Courtesy of Instagram

Sailor Brinkley Cook posed alongside her beautiful mom Christie Brinkley and sister Alexa Ray Joel in the ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue,’ and now we have to know everything about Christie’s stunning 18-year-old daughter. From modeling to her crush on Zac Efron, we’ve rounded up 5 key things to know about Sailor!

1. She’s a model, just like her mom!

Sailor Brinkley Cook’s Sports Illustrated photo shoot with supermodel mom Christie Brinkley, 63, and sister Alexa Ray Joel, 31, in a tiny black bikini isn’t her first time modeling. She posed on the cover of Bella NYC with Christie and did a photo shoot with Teen Vogue in 2013. In 2015, she stunned in a photo shoot for Town & Country magazine’s November 2015 issue. Sailor, who is a miniature version of her mom, is slowly making waves in the modeling world, and there’s no doubt she’ll be as successful as her mom!

2. She’s in college!

Sailor, who is Christie’s youngest child with Christie’s ex Peter Cook, enrolled in New York City’s Parsons School of Design in the fall of 2016. Smart and beautiful? Sailor’s got it all!

3. Sailor has another passion other than modeling.

Sailor loves photography. That’s what she’s studying at the Parsons School of Design. Sailor is very interested in fashion photography and portraits. Maybe she can photograph her mom in an epic fashion photo shoot one day!

4. She’s struggled with body image issues her whole life.

Once the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photo was released on Feb. 6, Sailor took to Instagram to reveal her struggles with body image. She admitted “not loving how I looked and felt held back because of it.” Even though she had a wonderful and supportive family, she said she “still looked in the mirror and always somehow found something to pick on. I went from being “too fat” to ‘too thin’ to ‘too muscular’ and I never felt satisfied.”

5. Sailor had a major moment with Zac Efron.

Sailor has had major crush on Zac Efron since High School Musical. She revealed to Teen Vogue that she ran into him at a Zumba class at Bruce Willis’ house (yes, really) while vacationing in Turks & Caicos and had the best time with him. She saw him on New Year’s Eve and he said to her, “Hey Sailor, do you want to dance?” Just like Troy and Gabriella in High School Musical!

