Pamela Anderson is going solo this Valentine’s Day. Infamous for her on-camera romps with ex-husband Tommy Lee, the ‘Baywatch’ star is stripping down again. But this time, she’s taking control of the operation. Watch her steamy new clip now!

Pamela Anderson has been appointed International Brand Ambassador for the luxury lingerie and sex-toy boutique Coco de Mer. And in her first act in the very official role, the 49-year-old beauty protests our archaic notions of Valentine’s Day with an über raunchy video clip that is sure to fog up your computer screen. English fashion photographer Rankin, along with his advertising agency The Full Service, produce the first joint project between Pamela and the London-based company, which they say is “empowering women to take back control of Valentine’s Day.”

Seen coming home, after dark, on Feb. 14, the Baywatch star immediately sheds a trench coat to reveal nothing underneath. With no modesty to speak of, she heads upstairs to prepare for an overtly romantic evening. Rose petals are flung onto the bed. Lingerie is delicately put on. Candles are lit with care. It isn’t until a knock at the door prompts Pam to deadbolt the damn thing, hang the chain lock, and breathe a sigh of relief do we fully understand that the setup was meant for a party of one. “F*** Valentine’s Day,” she quips after enjoying some alone time with a very fancy looking vibrator.

The commercial as an indie short concludes by giving its viewers some words of advice. “No one knows you better than you,” writes the anonymous autuer, “Take your breath away this Valentine’s Day.” Naturally, you can buy everything Pamela wears and plays with in the ad. You’d better get your orders in fast if you want to have fresh supplies for this year’s festivities. And in case you are as in awe of the actresses skin as we are, four plastic surgery experts recently, and EXCLUSIVELY, explained to HollywoodLife.com exactly how it is she looks so damn good.

Interestingly enough, we’ve recently been made aware of a possible love connection between Pamela and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, 45. She’s been spotted visiting the Ecuadorian Embassy in London at least four times over the last several months. That’s where Julian has resided since June 19, 2012. He’s currently avoiding arrest in Sweden for several charges of sexual assault.

