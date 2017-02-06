Courtesy of Instagram

YAS! Taissa Farmiga and Angela Sarafyan had the most amazing ‘American Horror Story’ reunion at Rebecca Minkoff’s fashion show in LA on Feb. 4, and HollywoodLife.com got to talk to Taissa EXCLUSIVELY about reviving Violet Harmon, her co-stars, and more!

HollywoodLife.com was there to witness an epic American Horror Story reunion backstage at Rebecca Minkoff’s show in Los Angeles. Taissa Farmiga, who starred in Murder House and Coven, and Angela Sarafyan, who had a role in Asylum, struck a pose on the red carpet.

We also chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Taissa all about American Horror Sorry, including her surprise return in My Roanoke Nightmare.

On her surprise return last season:

It was amazing! They’re like family. Going back to the show, going back for the fans, it’s so funny to see how excited people get for the show. It makes me feel so humbled and thankful that people are still so excited to see the original cast members return. It’s pleasing all around it is fun for me, it is fun for the fans, it is fun for the show.

What’s the dynamic like with Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters?

I don’t see them as often as I would like, but it’s just like old friends, as simple and straightforward as it is. I’m so proud, every so often I’ll send a random text to Sarah and say congratulations or I saw this and I thought of you and it makes me wish we spent more time together but everyone is so busy doing their thing, working, and I think they’re incredible. We’re just the little American Horror Story crew. We’re family.

If you could reprise any AHS character who would it be?

I grew up with Violet in a sense. I was 16 when I started, a month later I turned 17 and that was the first season of American Horror Story, and I’ve grown so much with her and then after her, and she still feels like she’s inside of me.

