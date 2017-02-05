Justin Bieber stopped by ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Feb. 4 to play a little ‘Celebrity Family Feud’! Okay, so it wasn’t ‘actually’ Justin, but with the enthusiasm Kate McKinnon put into her impression you’d think you were swooning over the Biebs himself!

Justin Bieber, 22, is always a welcome guest on Saturday Night Live, but when he’s not available Kate McKinnon, 33, will do just fine. Kate, impersonating the “Sorry” singer during SNL‘s Feb. 4 show, joined her fellow SNL cast members and host Kristen Stewart, 26, in an epic round of Celebrity Family Feud: Super Bowl Edition that pitted “celebrity” Atlanta Falcons fans against New England Patriots enthusiasts. Justin was set on the Falcons side and when host Steve Harvey (Kenan Thompson) introduced him as the “little musical rascal” the impression kicked in.

“What’s up Steve?” Justin started to laughter and applause. “I don’t know if you heard, but I’m not bad no more. Um, but I can still do this,” Justin said as he flailed around making crazy hand gestures for God knows what reason. He then faced off against Patriots quarterback Tom Brady‘s wife, Gisele Bundchen (Kristen), in the first round, hitting on her right off the bat with an adorable “Hey girl,” pick up line. Watch out, Tom!

Justin also made it clear he doesn’t party much anymore because he’s “a man now.” “I got like five little mustache hairs, and I’m bringing ’em all for you girl!” Justin said while raising his tattoo-sleeved arms in the air like he just don’t care. Steve poked fun at Justin by saying he takes “juice boxes” to parties, but we know Justin is classier than that! Kate certainly does an amazing Justin impression, but we’d love to see Justin himself back on the SNL stage. When are you coming back Biebs?

