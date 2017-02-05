‘L&HHNY’ DJ Drewski & Sky Landish: Will They Have A Big Wedding On The Show

Courtesy of Instagram

‘L&HHNY’ DJ Drewski & Sky Landish are engaged and we couldn’t be happier for them! The couple hints on their developing wedding plans to HL!

Congratulations are in order to the happy couple DJ Drewski, 29, and Sky Landish after the news of their engagement. The pair chatted with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about what they’re thinking for their wedding. Could we see it on Love & Hip Hop New York?

“Thats something we would have to think about,” Drew said. “We don’t mind giving people our life, letting them in but there are certain things that I like to keep secret. That’s something I have to think about.” Ooh that’s so exciting! We cannot wait to see how the wedding shapes up because it’s sure to be stunning.

“Of course Sky already knows where she wants to have the wedding,” Drew joked. It’s true. Sky already has her dream wedding venue picked out, but it will cost a pretty penny. “There is a room that overlooks the entire central park, it’s called the Appel Room in the Lincoln Center,” she told us. Sounds magical!

“You can’t rent it you have to donate at least 10 grand to the Lincoln foundation,” she said. Yikes! Now that is a hefty price tag and Sky explained it will cost even more to decorate. “After you do it you have to pay people to come in and revamp the entire setting, it’s expensive,” she said. Whoa!

The couple have even started thinking beyond the wedding and Sky admitted that she already is thinking about kids. “I definitely have baby fever. I will not lie about that,” she said. Drew had the cutest way of thinking about their plans. “Yeah you know, first comes love, then come marriage, then comes Sky and the baby carriage,” he said. Sky even has a plan similar to a certain expecting star. “would love to take the Beyonce route and have two at the same time,” she told us. “But I just want two kids, then I’m done. We might have to do in-vitro so we can get two at once.”

