Talk about cuteness overload! The NFL has released their much-anticipated commercial for Super Bowl LI, and it is beyond adorable. Showing babies dressed up as football stars, this precious ad will give you ALL the feels! Watch the sweetness unfold here and prepare to be inspired by the legends of Super Bowls past.

The National Football League officially released their new commercial for Super Bowl LI on Feb. 3, and we are totally loving it! The adorable “Super Bowl Baby Legends” ad, which stars “Super Bowl Babies” paying tribute to legends of the game, expands upon last year’s hit NFL commercial, “The Super Bowl Babies Choir.” That ad highlighted how every year since 1968, Super Bowl Babies have been born to fans of the winning team.

Taking a similar approach, this year’s NFL spot also features youngsters, but this time explains the true inspiration behind Super Bowl Babies, and how the excitement of Super Bowl Sunday — including the game’s players, coaches, and legends — inspire their creation.

The ad was created by Grey New York and features baby versions of Pro Football Hall of Fame members Coach Mike Ditka, Michael Irvin, Coach Vince Lombardi, and Joe Namath, as well as Coach Bill Belichick, Marshawn Lynch, and Von Miller. Even more exciting, Von Miller is portrayed by the daughter of former NFL star Ty Law — how adorable is that?

Set to the world-renowned song “You’re the Inspiration” by the Grammy Award-winning band Chicago, the ad shows a series of star baby lookalikes appearing in quick succession. “We are excited to build upon the success of last year’s Super Bowl Babies campaign,” Dawn Hudson, the NFL’s Chief Marking Officer said of the bit. “Through our new spot, we wanted to celebrate the players, coaches, and legends who have helped make football America’s game while also engaging viewers of all ages in a fun fashion.” We definitely think they accomplished that!

The spot concludes with a final “Who’s Next?” message as Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman eyes Coach Bill Belichick with the Super Bowl trophy between them. The commercial is 30 seconds long and will appear prior to the start of the third quarter during Sunday’s game on Feb. 5.

