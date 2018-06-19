Tori Spelling Hits The Pool In Bathing Suit She Was Accused Of Photoshopping Herself In — See Pics

Screw the haters! Tori Spelling paid no mind to critics slamming her for seemingly Photoshopping a bathing suit pic by stepping out in the SAME suit. See the new pics here!

Tori Spelling had a fun-filled pool day with her kids on June 18, and she confidently showed off her body in a pink and black bathing suit! The mom of five rocked a black one-piece swimsuit with pink floral print. She paired the suit with a pair of high-waisted black shorts, and added a pop of pink lipstick to match the design. The outing came on the same day that Tori made headlines for apparently using Photoshop to heavily alter a picture of herself in the exact same swimsuit! SEE THE NEW PHOTOS OF TORI AT THE POOL HERE.

The reason the actress was so targeted for the alleged Photoshop is because the image was being used to promote healthy weight loss after having kids. Fans filled the Instagram pic’s comment section with portions of the pic that appeared to be altered to make Tori appear skinnier, and slammed her for not showing off her real figure. Clearly, Tori was not afraid to do just that, though, because she did nothing to avoid the cameras as they snapped away during her day at the pool.

When she posted the original photo, Tori wrote, “After having my 5th baby I have to admit my body didn’t bounce back the way it did with the first 4! But I’ve been working at it and eating and playing to live my best life and I feel like it’s showing. Back in a one piece minus the coverup or shorts.”

She also credited her husband, Dean McDermott, for giving her confidence in her own skin. “[He] makes me feel great about myself no matter what weight I’m at,” she added. “And I’m finally loving seeing my hard work start to pay off! Thanks Body! We got this!”