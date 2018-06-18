Did John Cena Have A Vasectomy? Admits He ‘Physically Can’t Have Kids’ On ‘Total Bellas’

Nikki Bella and John Cena dropped a major bombshell on the June 17 episode of ‘Total Bellas’: Not only does he not WANT kids…he physically CAN’T have them. Did they just confirm he underwent a vasectomy?!

The June 17 episode of Total Bellas saw John Cena and Nikki Bella going on a dinner date for the first time after briefly breaking up in January. During their reunion, Nikki told John that his not wanting kids was the only thing keeping her from wanting to marry him. “I want to marry you, and relationship and marriage, especially, is about sacrifice,” John admitted. “And I will make that sacrifice for you. I will give you a child.” As if his change of heart wasn’t shocking enough, it was what the two said next that took the whole conversation to the next level.

“But you have the….” Nikki started, trailing off before finishing her thought. John jumped in: “I know. I physically can’t have kids. So, I’m also telling you that I’m willing to have surgery and then still go through with being a dad.” The two didn’t say the word “vasectomy” out loud, but this conversation definitely seems to confirm that John previously had the procedure done to ensure he wouldn’t have kids! Plus, his commitment to having the reversal surgery is a clear commitment to Nikki.

The two got back together at the end of the date, but scenes from upcoming episodes show that trouble in paradise is far from over. As we know, Nikki and John broke up again in April, which we’ll see play out on the rest of this season. As of now, the two are just “good friends” — Nikki confirmed the status during an Instagram Live on June 17.

It’s unclear if John ever went through with having the surgery to make him able to have children, or if he still plans to now that his relationship with Nikki is still up in the air.