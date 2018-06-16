Melania Trump ‘Worried’ Donald Will Not Make Time For Barron On Father’s Day

Will Donald Trump spend time with his youngest son on Father’s Day? Here’s why Melania is worried he might skip out on being with Barron on the holiday.

Father’s Day is on June 17, which means people all over the country will be celebrating their dads. But will Donald Trump, 71, be among the fathers spending time with their children on the special day? Melania Trump, 48, is afraid that their 12-year-old son Barron won’t see much of his dad on the holiday.

“Melania is worried that Donald may not make time for Barron on Father’s Day,” a DC insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows he is the busiest man in the world and he is just not good with holidays and birthdays. The American holiday doesn’t mean much to Melania, but she knows it is important to Barron so she hopes for his sake, Donald makes time for him and doesn’t blow him off with on Father’s Day.”

We already had an idea of how Trump was planning on celebrating Father’s Day – and it looks like Barron might not make it into his Sunday itinerary. While speaking on the White House’s North Lawn June 15, the president was asked about what he’ll be doing on the holiday. Trump answered by saying he would work and “call North Korea,” according to ABC News. Trump is also a father to Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, and Tiffany Trump.

The president has celebrated similar holidays quite oddly in the past. Last month, people mocked Trump after he tweeted about Mother’s Day without mentioning his wife. He gushed about his own mom, Mary MacLeod, who died in 2000, but didn’t once acknowledge the mother of his youngest son. But if there’s anything Trump loves, it’s celebrating himself. So, we can probably expect some sort of Father’s Day message praising all he does for his own children.