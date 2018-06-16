Harry Styles: Fans Go Wild As He Holds Up ‘Make America Gay Again’ Pride Flag In Concert

Harry Styles is showing his pride! The handsome crooner waved a ‘Make America Gay Again’ flag at his show in Philadelphia on Friday night and fans lost their minds! Take a look!

Need another reason to love Harry Styles? Of course you do! Well, on Friday night, June 15, the British crooner made a touching statement to fans, not to mention making one fan’s night! As the show drew to a close, the 24-year-old took a rainbow-colored “Make America Gay Again” from a fan and waved it in front of the crowd! Needles to say, they totally and completely freaked and we don’t blame them!

Soon after, Karla Balcazar, the fan who brought the flag into Wells Fargo Center, shared the sweet moment the hunky singer approached her on the stage and asked if he could borrow it! That’s when she handed it off to security so he could let the entire arena see that he stands with the LGBTQ community! Also, we’re totally loving how excited Karla got in that magic moment!

Harry holding a “Make America Gay Again” flag – Philadelphia, PA – June 25 (via @Ausley_Styles) pic.twitter.com/1AGzMHoUKt — Harry Styles Daily (@harrystylsdaily) June 16, 2018

Ok so after that everything was all fine and dandy and he was singing WMYB and HOMEBOY ASKS ME FOR MY FLAG A BITCH WAS SHOOK (pls excuse my shouting) pic.twitter.com/YKguUVWq1F — Karla Balcazar (@KarlaBalcazar15) June 16, 2018

Naturally, fans went wild on Twitter over the gesture. “harry styles is always actively saying how much he supports equality among everyone and he just held a MAKE AMERICA GAY AGAIN flag at his concert my poor gay heart loves and trusts (1) man,” one fan wrote. “I didn’t know what I truly needed in life was Harry Styles singing an indie pop version of What Makes You Beautiful while wearing a Make America Gay Again pride flag as a cape until this blessed night,” another added.

As all diehard fans know, Harry has voiced his support for the LGBTQ community for some time now. When Pride Month kicked off, he began selling rainbow-colored tees with the slogan: “Treat People with Kindness.” All of the proceeds of these shirts go to GLSEN — an organization that works to ensure safe schools for LGBTQ youth! So amazing!