Drake: Two ‘Degrassi’ OGs Weren’t In His ‘I’m Upset’ Music Video – Here’s Why

Drake, 31, has done it again! After bringing out the hottest women in Hollywood for his “Nice For What” music video back April, Drake outdid himself for putting together an epic Degrassi reunion for “I’m Upset.” Fans quite literally, lost their minds after seeing Spinner (Shane Kippel), Mia (Nina Dobrev), and more at the actual Degrassi high school nearly a decade later. However, not everyone made a cameo. “Noticing that JT isn’t in the #ImUpset video made me relive all that pain,” one fan said in reference to J.T.’s (played by Ryan Cooley) tragic death in season 6. But, he wasn’t the only missing star. “And where was SEAN, omfg. I’m in my Degrassi feelings,” another user tweeted about Sean Cameron played by Daniel Clark. So, what happened?!

“No one ever reached out to me about this,” Daniel told Page Six after the video’s release on June 14. “I have no idea even when it was filmed. I woke up this morning and watched the music video and was like, ‘What the hell is going on?'” Daniel continued. Now, that’s kind of weird! “It sucks because it would have been great to see everybody. The best part is the fans are getting what they want and that’s most important and everyone looks so happy, so that’s kind of the silver lining there. It looked like everyone was having a great time, but for me, it was kind of sad too, because we were all really like family,” Daniel added.

On a lighter note, Ryan’s reason for not being there was a little more comical. When a fan commented, “I’m upset… Because you didn’t bring back JT,” underneath Drake’s Instagram he quickly responded with, “He thought it was a scam.” Yikes! Mike Lobel a.k.a. Jay also expressed his feelings on being left out. “Love my old crew, everyone looking good. Wish I coulda been there oversights happen. Not really upset,” Mike said on Twitter. Nevertheless, we’re still obsessing over the clip–maybe there will be a part two with everyone?!