‘Jersey Shore’ Recap: JWoww Threatens To Ruin The Situation’s Proposal After A Tense Fight

The ‘Jersey Shore’ cast helps The Situation plan his proposal to Lauren Pesce, but it nearly all falls apart when he gets in a fight with JWoww. Here’s our recap!

The roommates are treated to a feast by their surprise guest, Vinny Guadagnino’s mom, Paula, to kick off the June 14 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Paula is there for more than just cooking and cleaning, though — she also offers up some advice to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on becoming a dad and urges him not to rush into getting married just because his girlfriend, Jen, is pregnant.

It’s a great talk, but Ronnie is admittedly still nervous to get back to real life after the vacation’s over. It turns out that Ronnie may have reason to be worried about his relationship. He opens up to the girls about his lack of trust in Jen and admits she cheated on him in the past. Things are okay between them now, but once the baby comes, Ronnie fears Jen will leave him.

The next day, there’s a whole new issue to tackle, though: Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s girlfriend, Lauren Pesce, is on the way, and he’s going to propose. Except…he doesn’t have a plan in place at ALL. Luckily, he has his roommates there to take charge of planning everything. Unfortunately, it doesn’t go down without some drama between The Situation and Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Mike isn’t happy with how demanding JWoww is being about the whole ordeal, and she’s pissed that he isn’t taking any of the planning into his own hands. So, he plans a prank to pie her in the face (naturally). Ronnie is still holding a grudge against Mike because of earlier tension in the house, so he fills JWoww in on the plan, and she is NOT happy. She even warns Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi to keep her in check so isn’t tempted to ruin the proposal!

JWoww and Ronnie mess with Mike by making subtle mentions of the proposal at dinner, but luckily, Lauren doesn’t pick up on it. Deena Cortese steps in and manages to pull Lauren away from the table, and JWoww finally confronts Mike. She goes off, letting him know that he should be grateful for all she’s done to help with the proposal, rather than making plans to prank her.

Eventually, Mike apologizes, knowing full well that he needs to put his focus on Lauren and the proposal…not the drama. They hug it out and all is well by the end of the meal, with Lauren being none the wiser.

Seeing Mike so happy sends Ronnie in a downward spiral, though, when he realizes that he may never have someone to propose to and spend the rest of his life with. The episode ends with Ronnie breaking down in tears, and we’ll have to wait until next week to see how the proposal goes down!