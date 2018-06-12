‘World Of Dance’ Live Blog: The Judges Continue To Be Impressed During Week 3 Of Qualifiers

Week after week, along with the ‘World Of Dance’ judges, we’re blown away by the immense talent of the competitors auditioning for Season 2 of the show! Follow along on the HollywoodLife Live Blog for performance by performance coverage of ‘WOD!’

Follow along on the HollywoodLife live blog of tonight’s World Of Dance episode by refreshing this page!

America’s favorite dance show, World Of Dance, is back for the third week of Qualifiers, and the competition is as fierce as ever! From beak dancing crews to stunning duos, we could be watching the winner of season two tonight! First up was The Ruggeds — a self-taught crew from the Netherlands. Rocking teal jackets, the guys were energetic and fun, incorporating a number of insane tricks into their routine. From their break dancing skills and flips, the judges loved their difficulty, but wanted additional dancing in between the tricks. Derek Hough added that two of the front performers weren’t in sync. Still, they made it through with an 83.3 — we’ll be seeing The Ruggeds at the Duels!

Next up were Josh and Taylor from Canada. The pair swear their not dating, even though they have insane chemistry on the dance floor and have been friends forever! While the judges in the past haven’t been fans of the junior pairs, Josh and Taylor took things to another level. The pair got a standing O from J.Lo, Ne-Yo and Derek, as they used a chair as a prop dancing to “Bellyache [Marian Hill Remix]” by Billie Eilish. The judges recognized both Taylor and Josh from last season, as Taylor was in the pair KinTay and Josh was in Imma Beast. But, as Jennifer said, “Great things happen when the right people come together.” YAAS. The pair scored a 93.3 from the judges — we have a feeling they’ll be around for a while!