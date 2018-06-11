Blake Horstmann: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant

Blake Horstmann is one of the very cute guys competing for Becca Kufrin’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette.’ Before the new episode, here’s what you need to know about the guy who’s already caught Becca’s eye!

1. He met Becca Kufrin before The Bachelorette started filming. But it’s not what you think. Blake was one of the contestants who met Becca on After the Final Rose. He’s the one who showed up on a horse! “I want you to know how incredibly brave I think it is you’re standing here right now. I really respect that, a lot, and I really mean that,” Blake told Becca when they met. He’s the sweetest!

2. He’s a romance guy! Blake says he’s a “modern romantic who believes that two people need to be independent in order to truly love each other, so he’s looking for his equal match,” according to his ABC bio. Well, he’s going to fit right in on The Bachelorette! He’s clearly there for the *right reasons.*

3. He’s got some serious moves. While Blake was a high school and collegiate athlete, he’s a swing dancer! Okay, we’re so here for this guy.

4. He got one of the first one-on-one dates with Becca. During the The Bachelorette’s June 4 episode, Becca and Blake went out on a date and destroyed everything that reminded her of her past with Arie Luyendyk Jr. Unique date, right? The two had a heart-to-heart about past relationships, with Blake admitted that he went through something similar as Becca. Becca was super impressed with Blake and gave him a rose!

5. Blake is a big Denver Broncos fan. Blake has posted a number of photos of the team on his Instagram page. Blake currently works as a sales rep in Bailey, Colorado, which is about an hour outside of Denver.