LeBron James & The Cavs Afraid Of Khloe Kardashian & Her Family’s ‘Curse’: ‘They Want Her Gone’

LeBron James and the Cavs are about to get swept out of the NBA finals. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the team is afraid the Kardashian curse is in full effect and want Khloe gone.

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t won an NBA championship ever since Khloe Kardashian, 33, started dating baby daddy Tristan Thompson back in September of 2016. Now they’re on the verge of total humiliation, one game away from being swept by the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA finals. Captain LeBron James, 33, and the team are worried that ever since Khloe entered into TT’s life, the Cavs have been doomed in their NBA championship appearances as she brought along the infamous Kardashian sports curse. Real or not, the last NBA title they won came three months before Khloe entered the picture.

“Cavaliers players are paranoid right now and fear the Kardashian curse might be a very real thing as they face a finals sweep by the Warriors. LeBron and the rest of the players can’t help but think that Tristan brought Khloe along with bad luck to the Cleveland team. Professional athletes are very superstitious and so they are looking for any explanation, logical or illogical, to explain their bad luck against the Warriors,” an NBA source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Rumblings in the locker room, behind Tristan’s back, are that the Cavs will not win another championship as long as a Kardashian is dating a teammate and going to games at the arena. They want her gone,” the insider adds. Easier said than done now that Khloe has a baby with Tristan, 27, after giving birth to daughter True Thompson on April 12. Even if they eventually break up, she will always be a part of his life.

The Cavs struggled to get to the NBA finals this year, having to go to seven games against both the Pacers and the Celtics in the playoffs. Their wins have come primarily when LeBron puts up massive 40 plus point games, carrying the team on his back. Now that they’re up against the defending champion Golden State Warriors, they’re on the verge of getting swept as Steph Curry and his crew are up 3-0 in the series. The Cavs shockingly lost at home on June 6 where Khloe was in attendance, and will have one last shot at staying alive when the teams meet up again at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena on June 8. Let’s hope Khloe isn’t in the house this time because if the Cavs are done in at home in the finals, she’s not going to be a very popular person for the players or fans to have around.