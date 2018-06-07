Mariah Carey’s Best Kept Diet Secret Revealed: The One Food She’s Cut Out Completely

Mariah Carey looked thin and trim when she hit up ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on June 6. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on her diet secrets that have the singer rocking her best body ever.

Mariah Carey has had an up and down battle with her weight for years, but she’s now flaunting her best body ever thanks to working out and changing up her diet. The 48-year-old songbird wore a skin right black mini-dress for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on June 6 and looked thinner than she has in ages. That’s because she’s finally eliminated sugar from her diet. “Mariah has been working with a personal trainer and a nutritionist to shed pounds and get her body back to amazing shape. Mariah loves smoked salmon and capers, so she eats a lot of that lean protein, but the secret to her success has been the one thing she cut out almost completely, and that is processed sugar,” a source close to the “Hero” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She has cut out chocolate and other sweets and when she has cravings, she eats a little piece of fruit, like some blueberries or mangos. She is also working out regularly and eating clean, whole foods with a focus on vegetables. She has also cut out carbs and bread. As a result, she has lost a ton of weight and is looking and feeling great!,” our insider continues. The singer reportedly underwent a gastric sleeve operation in Nov. 2017, and the new diet has helped her drop an estimated 50 pounds