Mariah Carey’s Best Kept Diet Secret Revealed: The One Food She’s Cut Out Completely
Mariah Carey looked thin and trim when she hit up ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on June 6. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on her diet secrets that have the singer rocking her best body ever.
Mariah Carey has had an up and down battle with her weight for years, but she’s now flaunting her best body ever thanks to working out and changing up her diet. The 48-year-old songbird wore a skin right black mini-dress for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on June 6 and looked thinner than she has in ages. That’s because she’s finally eliminated sugar from her diet. “Mariah has been working with a personal trainer and a nutritionist to shed pounds and get her body back to amazing shape. Mariah loves smoked salmon and capers, so she eats a lot of that lean protein, but the secret to her success has been the one thing she cut out almost completely, and that is processed sugar,” a source close to the “Hero” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.