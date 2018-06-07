Kylie Jenner, Hilaria Baldwin & More Celebs Working Out In Ridiculously Sexy Outfits

Kylie Jenner, Britney Spears, and more celebs work out in seriously sexy ensembles. From cage bras to lace underwear, these stars are on a whole new level when it comes to athletic wear.

With athleisure being a totally acceptable clothing trend to rock on the reg, it’s no surprise that celebs are finding ways to kick their actual work out gear up a notch. Kylie Jenner, Britney Spears, and more stars have been photographed in cage bras, booty shorts, and other sexy styles while hitting up the gym.

Hilaria Baldwin is the latest celebrity to add a bit of sex appeal to their work out clothes. The 34-year-old fitness and wellness expert welcomed her fourth child, a son, with husband Alec Baldwin, 60, on May 17. Just 12 days after giving birth, Hilaria showed off her fit figure on Instagram. But this isn’t the only update she’s shared on her postpartum transformation. She also shared a video of herself working out in a blue bra and black panties on June 6. According to the video’s caption, she chose her outfit as a way to show the process of getting back into shape after having a baby.

“Abs! Getting my core back in shape post baby…10 of each and do daily. 45 seconds of abs goes a long way #wegotthis2018,” she captioned the footage of her doing a series of crunches and other ab workouts. “Ps…for the outfit comments: my purpose is to show that it is a process to get back into shape. You can see my stomach that is still going down after having a baby and the cellulite in my legs. I don’t use any filter.”

She continued: “I know so many people wait to show their bodies until they are back in shape. I want to teach people that it’s a process. And one we should not be ashamed of. I also take these videos in spare moments and this is what was happening. If it helps you to see the process, great…if not, unfollow. I have a zero tolerance policy for bullying. Whether that be at others or at me.”

