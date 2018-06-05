6 Sexiest Celebrity Moms Under 30: Kylie Jenner & More

Kylie Jenner is already such an amazing mom & she’s only 20 years old! Check out all of the hottest celebrity moms who are still in their 20s!

Kylie Jenner may be new to parent, but she’s already doing a stellar job with being an amazing mom to Stormi Webster. On top of that, the 20-year-old lip kit mogul is also one of the sexiest mothers under the age of 30. Seriously, we can’t get enough of all the cute photos she shares showcasing Stormi! But she’s not alone on this sexy list of MILFs in their 20s. While you admire Kylie’s amazing mom skills at the young age of 20, check out all of the celebs who are proud mamas and aren’t even 30!

Another sexy mom under 30 is none other than Jordin Sparks. The acclaimed American Idol winner and her husband Dana Isaiah, welcomed their first child into the world, a baby boy, on May 2. Jordin raved about the experience and called it “miraculously beautiful”. “Dana caught him with my midwife, Simona, and when he handed him to me, I was absolutely overwhelmed with joy,” she told People. “He was and is everything we imagined. I’m feeling pretty good! I am so grateful for my husband and amazing team at the Natural Birthing Center. I don’t think I would be feeling this great without them!”

But she’s not the only stunning mom in her 20s who recently gave birth. Cher Loyd became a mom extraordinaire on May 28, after giving birth to a baby girl named Delilah-Rae! In addition sharing a sweet pic of Delilah-Rae, Cher captioned the photo, writing, “Our baby girl is here! We are so in love.” Clearly, Cher is so ready to be a mom! Even though all these moms are still in their 20s, they make parenting look so easy — all while looking sexy at the same time!