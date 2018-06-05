Hugh Dane Dead: Steve Carrell & More Stars From ‘The Office’ Mourn Hank The Security Guard

After news broke of Hugh Dane’s tragic death, his co-stars from ‘The Office’ took to Twitter to remember the late actor. See messages from Steve Carrell, Mindy Kaling and more here.

Hugh Dane, who played the beloved Hank the Security Guard on The Office, is dead at the age of 75. News of his passing was confirmed by the Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Center on Facebook back on May 26, but the announcement did not go viral until June 4. Hugh died on May 16, but no information about a cause of death was revealed. There will be a memorial service for the late actor on June 9 at the Vision Theater at Leimert Park Village in Los Angeles at 2:30 p.m., and loved ones are asking for donations to be made to the Inner City Cultural Center in lieu of flowers.

After news broke of Hugh’s death, some of his co-stars from The Office took to Twitter to mourn his passing. “What a terrific guy,” Steve Carrell wrote. Mindy Kaling added, “Hugh Dane was one of the funniest actors ever. I loved writing and acting with him,” while Rainn Wilson shared a photo of Hugh from the show with the message, “RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard. He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will miss him.” He also added the link where fans can make donations in Hugh’s honor.

Hugh began acting in the late 80s, with his first role being in the video game “It Came From The Desert.” He went on to score his first television role in 1991 in an episode of the show Hunter. Since then he has appeared in shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Friends, Boy Meets World and The West Wing. Most recently, he appeared on Lea Michele’s show, The Mayor.

In addition to TV, Hugh also appeared in movies like Bridesmaids and Little Fockers. He will certainly be missed by his co-stars and fans of The Office.