Johnny Depp Looks Worn Out While Meeting Fans In Berlin As Friends’ Health Concerns Continue

Johnny Depp is still looking gaunt and tired as he continues his Hollywood Vampires tour, and it’s never been clearer than when he was meeting with fans in Berlin. See the shocking pic here!

After HollywoodLife told you EXCLUSIVELY that his friends are worried about his health and well-being, Johnny Depp, 54, once again appeared worn out and pale while meeting with fans. Johnny signed autographs for a mob of fans in Berlin on June 2 while arriving at his hotel with Hollywood Vampires bandmate Joe Perry. While it’s inappropriate to comment on his health status, there’s no denying that Johnny does look different. He’s noticeably paler than normal, and seems to have lost a significant amount of weight. You can see it mostly in his face and cheekbones. As some have pointed out, this could just be an illusion from him shaving his facial hair and head!

Though he’s wearing sunglasses in this new pic, in previous photos taken during his tour stop in St. Petersburg, Russia, he looks exhausted. Fans immediately expressed their concerns on social media after seeing fan photos. “I think that my hero looks ill,” one wrote on Facebook. Another was more blunt, tweeting, “F*ck me is that Johnny Depp?” This is not the person who PEOPLE twice declared the “Sexiest Man Alive.”

His friends think that his rocker lifestyle is the culprit. A source close to the Mortdecai star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that his fans don’t believe he’s sick, but they do think that he’s burning the candle at both ends. They want him to take care of himself! “Johnny’s under a lot of stress and he’s partying hard,” the source told us. “He can get pretty wild when left to his own devices. It doesn’t help that he’s touring right now. When Johnny is playing with the band he likes to really immerse himself in the rock ’n roll lifestyle, and that can really do a number on his health and well-being.”