Kim Kardashian Goes Out Braless In Saran Wrap Sheer Gown Revealing Bare Breasts & Underwear

Kim Kardashian is redefining what you can wear out in public – yet again! Her latest look is bold and very, very raunchy.

Kim Kardashian, 37, is never afraid to go bare – and we’re not just talking about her naked selfies. On June 2, the reality TV star shocked her fans by posting a photo of herself wearing not very much out in public. In the jaw-dropping photo the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out in a totally see-through dress. No bra – just panties. Oh, yeah, and a coat to hide her breasts.

Her Instagram followers couldn’t believe their eyes. One person wrote, “When you don’t know if it’s gonna be a hot, cold or rainy day. Dress for all 3.” Another fan added, “Plastic for an outfit…what has the world come too… better be recycled.” But not everyone was feeling her look. One person simply wrote, “WTF.”