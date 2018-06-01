Khloe K’s Begging Kendall Not To Date Ben Simmons Amid Cheating Allegations: Is She A Hypocrite?

Word has it, Kendall Jenner’s newfound romance with baller Ben Simmons has Khloe Kardashian up in arms! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s concerned!

Kardashians and NBA players are like peanut butter and jelly — they just go together! The latest such partnership is Kendall Jenner‘s, 22, budding romance with Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, 21. However, according to our sources, this fledgling couple is getting some serious opposition from her own family — namely Khloe Kardashian, 33! “Kendall and Khloe had a big argument over Khloe‘s hypocritical dating advice for her younger sister,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe is freaking out that Kendall is seeing another basketball player and has been yelling at her to leave him alone. Khloe is convinced Ben will break Kendall‘s heart and has begged her not to date another guy in the league.”

The source adds that Khloe is simply trying to spare her younger sister from pain she knows all too well. “Kendall feels Khloe sounds like a total hypocrite and not every pro athlete is like Tristan [Thompson]. Khloe wants to protect Kendall from making the same mistakes she has made. Khloe fears the worst and feels that Ben may have already been cheating on Tinashe when he started dating Kendall. Khloe knows first hand how impossible it can be for professional athletes to maintain their loyalty so she is begging Kendall to think twice before falling in love with a player.”

Soon after outlets began reporting that Kendall and Ben had begun dating, Tinashe’s younger brother took to Twitter to slam the pro baller, claiming he cheated on his sister. “Never met you before in my life. days after u break my sis heart u do this… ppl all lied on her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian s**t * u cheat on her w a Jenner,” Kudzai wrote. Time will tell if Kendall heeds her sister’s advice or decides to get serious with Ben.