Rihanna, Kendall Jenner & More Stars Who Go Out in Completely See Through Dresses

See-through is how they do! Whether it’s a red carpet, a dinner outing or a shopping run, Hollywood’s hottest stars are rocking revealing, sheer looks more and more! See these sexy snaps of Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and more!

There’s no shame in these stars’ fashion game! Rihanna, 30, Kendall Jenner, 22, Bella Hadid, 21, Kim Kardashian, 37, are just a few stars who love to rock the sheer trend. Kendall turned heads at the 2017 Met Gala when she hit the red carpet in the hottest, see-through dress. — A chainmail La Perla gown, which showed her bare bottom. Also in 2017, Bella stunned in a sheer custom Ralph and Russo dress, covered in crystals when she attended the amfAR Gala at Cannes. These stars and more have stepped out in the most revealing dresses we’ve ever seen, which is why we had to round up the best looks! — Check them out in our attached gallery!

When you think of sheer red carpet gowns, Beyonce, 36, instantly comes to mind. Queen Bey wowed the world in a see-through crystal dress at the 2015 Met Gala. Her toned figure was completely visible through the neutral-colored number, with only colored crystals covering her breasts and other assets. Bey turned up the sex appeal and it paid off for arguably fashion’s biggest stage.

Enough of the Met.. let’s talk about the annual Vanity Fair party, which Hollywood’s A-List attends every year after the Academy Awards. Also in 2015, Irina Shayk, 32, showed up to the annual Oscars after-party nearly naked in an Atelier Versace gown that was completely sheer, aside from patches of black material covering her private areas.

Another fashion forward star who isn’t afraid to make a bold choice when it comes to her clothes is Ashley Graham, 30. The model rocked a see-through Marina Rinaldi dress to Harper’s Bazaar’s Women of the Year Awards in the UK in November 2017. The breathtaking number had silver and black beading all over and Ashley cleverly donned the dress over black underwear. — This one had to be our favorite sheer look!

Check out these stars, along with Chrissy Teigen, 32, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and more in our attached gallery!