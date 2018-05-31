Nikki Bella Reveals Rock-Hard Abs In Bikini As She Brushes Off John Cena Troubles On Girls’ Trip

Nikki Bella isn’t letting any breakup blues get in the way of her rockin’ summer bod! The WWE star was photographed in Miami with her 6-pack on full display in a sexy blue bikini! See snaps from Nikki’s girls’ getaway!

Girls trip! Nikki Bella, 34, headed down to Miami to soak up the sun with her girls amidst her breakup with John Cena, 41. While it’s a very emotional time, Nikki appeared to be in good spirits as she showed off her killer bod in a sexy blue bikini. She put her abs on full display with a sheer beach coverup over her toned legs. The WWE star, along with her sister, Brie, 34, were in Florida filming for Total Divas and they’re clearly having a blast. Check out Nikki’s bikini pic below!

The Bella sisters have been documenting their girls’ trip on social media, and it looks like this trip is just what Nikki needed. The girls enjoyed some cocktails by the pool on May 30, with E!‘s cameras following them around. When the sun went down, it appears as though they hit the Miami night life, as seen in a cute boomerang on Brie’s Instagram. Nikki rocked a silk green dress with a sexy slit, with squad in tow in sultry looks of their own! Nikki, Brie and Nattie Neidhart, 36, even met up with their friend, Dancing With The Stars pro, Sharna Burgess, 32.

Nikki Bella filming Total Divas in Miami on May 30, 2018.

Fans thought Nikki and John would finally get their happily ever after, following John’s proposal, which took place during WrestleMania 33 (April 2, 2017), on stage in front of thousands of fans. John got down on one knee on with a massive diamond ring from Tiffany’s, which he designed himself!

Sadly, the couple announced their split online on April 15, with a joint that read: “After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”