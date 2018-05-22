Elicea Shyann: 5 Things To Know About Vinny Guadagnino’s Ex After ‘Jersey Shore’ Drama

Vinny Guadagnino’s ex-girlfriend, Elicea Shyann, put the reality star on blast for embarrassing her during this season of ‘Jersey Shore.’ Here’s everything to know about Elicea.

1. Vinny and Elicea broke up after his time on ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation.’ In Vinny Guadagnino’s opening scenes from Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which were filmed in January, he was proudly in a relationship with Elicea Shyann. However, as the season played out, the two began struggling to deal with the long distance and Vinny’s flirtatious behavior. As we saw on recent episodes of Jersey Shore, Vinny and Elicea were constantly getting in fights over the phone during his time in Miami. In April, before the season aired, Vinny confirmed he was single.

2. Their breakup stemmed from more than just him being on ‘Jersey Shore.’ “There was problems beforehand,” Vinny told Entertainment Tonight. “[The show] is the type of thing that could really be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. Not because I’m out there doing anything, but you don’t talk to the person for a month because you don’t have a cell phone, you don’t have a TV…you don’t have communication. So, you’re like calling them every other day…on the duck phone! Plus, we had a long distance relationship — she’s from California, I’m from New York, which can already be impossible for somebody, so a lot of things just made us feel like this can’t happen right now. Maybe down the line.”

3. She’s pissed about how she was portrayed on ‘Jersey Shore.’ During the May 17 episode of Jersey Shore, Vinny had trouble controlling himself amidst the temptation in the strip club. He even got two girls’ phone numbers! Although he didn’t physically cheat, his behavior was definitely a bit questionable, and Elicea took to social media to blast him after the episode aired. “Enjoy the f***ing show that is my f***ing life,” she wrote in a now-deleted post. “Ppl wonder how ppl end up in the darkest places. Here’s your answer. Humiliation disrespect zero empathy lol it’s truly AMAZING.”

4. She’s completely swiped Vinny from her social media. It’s clear that Vinny and Elicea’s relationship did not end on good terms — she’s wiped her social media completely clean from all photos of him, and no longer follows him on Instagram.

5. She’s an Instagram model. Elicea reportedly works as an Instagram model, according to Life & Style. She boasts more than 30,000 followers on the social media site, and is known to post sexy selfies quite often.