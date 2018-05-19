Meghan Markle really is the people’s princess! The newest member of the royal family seemed to drop the f-bomb while riding in a carriage with Prince Harry after their wedding!

One of the reasons everyone loves Meghan Markle, 36, so much is that she’s a relatable, cool woman who just happened to land that real life fairytale romance. While she may have totally looked like a Disney Princess during her wedding to Prince Harry, 33, she proved yet again that she’s a princess the public can see themselves in. After riding past the ginormous crowd outside of St. George’s Chapel where the couple tied the knot, Meghan was filmed turning to her husband in the carriage. While the audio wasn’t clear, it definitely seemed like she let out an, “Oh f***” as they crossed through the gates of Windsor Castle. Sure, some people think she just said “oh wow,” but we’re really hoping it’s the first one.

Many viewers at home caught the moment, and immediately reacted on Twitter. “TURNED THE ROYAL WEDDING ON JUST IN TIME TO SEE MEGHAN DEFINITELY SAY ‘F***’ ABSOLUTE SCENES,” someone wrote. “I swear I just saw Meghan say ‘f***’ in the back of the carriage as she went through those gates lol,” said another. But the former actress isn’t the only one who has a way with words. Prince Harry supposedly turned to his wife and told her he “needs a drink” after they finished up the procession. They really are perfect for each other!

TURNED THE ROYAL WEDDING ON JUST IN TIME TO SEE MEGHAN DEFINITELY SAY 'FUCK' ABSOLUTE SCENES — Hannah Louise (@hannahlouisef) May 19, 2018

The Royal Carriage was equipped with Restrictor plates to reduce Horsepower and make sure the procession staying in a pack pic.twitter.com/o4ni3G0gH3 — David from Maryland (@DavidfromMD) May 19, 2018

But fans weren’t the only ones watching the couple from their homes. Meghan’s father Thomas Markle unfortunately couldn’t attend due to health issues. He did, however, watch the wedding live and wished his daughter and her husband all the best. “My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy,” he told TMZ. “I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness.” Thomas is currently recovering in California from undergoing heart surgery on May 16. But he still thought that catching the footage of the ceremony on TV instead of in person was “emotional and joyful.”