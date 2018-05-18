BTS Fans Freaking Out Over ‘Airplane Pt. 2’ On New Album — Listen & See Tweets

The new BTS album is here, and one song seems to have everyone buzzing more than the rest. Listen to ‘Airplane Pt. 2’ here!

YES, BTS fans, the day has finally come — the K-Pop group officially dropped their highly-anticipated album, Love Yourself: Tear on May 18. Just days ago, the tracklist for the album came out, and fans were wondering what exactly the song “Airplane Pt. 2” would be. After all, BTS member, J-Hope, released a song titled “Airplane” on his solo mixtape just a few months ago. Well, now we finally have our answer!

“Airplane Pt. 2” is definitely a continuation of J-Hope’s track, but this time it features all the guys singing about what it’s like to have the opportunity to travel all around the world. When J-Hope released the video for “Airplane” in March, it garnered a ton of buzz amongst fans, so it’s no surprise that Pt. 2 is having the same effect. “WAIT STOP OMG STOP everything and go listen to Airplane pt2 I DIDN’T EXPECT THAT MY WIG FLEW TO OUTER SPACE HOW CAN A SONG BE THIS GOOD,” one fan tweeted. Another added, simply, “Airplane pt 2 really got me.”

The song is upbeat and has a bit of a Latino vibe. Meanwhile, fans who were lucky enough to attend the band’s taping for The Ellen DeGeneres Show next week on May 17 reported that they sang “Airplanes Pt. 2” along with their current single, “Fake Love,” on the show. Oh, and they were all RAVING on Twitter about the sexy choreography that accompanies the song. We are NOT ready!

im listening to airplane pt 2 so much i think i just listened to it 5 times in a row going on 6th — ًforeheads are exposed this is a not a drill (@flirtaus) May 18, 2018

BTS will be taking the stage at the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday, May 20. They’re also nominated for the fan-voted Top Social Artist award against Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Shawn Mendes. Tough competition, huh!?