Is Khloe Kardashian Jealous Of Tristan’s 1st Baby Mama? Why Jordan Craig Makes Her ‘Uncomfortable’

Khloe Kardashian apparently doesn’t like being reminded that she’s not the only baby mama in Tristan Thompson’s life. In fact, HL found out exclusively why Jordan Craig makes KoKo so ‘anxious!’

Khloe Kardashian, 33, may have a baby with Tristan Thompson, 27, but she’s not the only one! Khloe and Tristan actually first got together while Tristan’s ex, Jordan Craig, was pregnant with his child. Now Tristan has two kids: daughter True Thompson, 1 month, and son Prince Thompson, 1. And while Khloe doesn’t like to think about Jordan being a part of her man’s life, it’s a reality she has to deal with. Feelings apparently resurfaced for her though after Jordan shared an adorable photo of herself with baby Prince on Mother’s Day.

“Khloe was a bit uncomfortable when she saw Jordan post that pic of baby Prince,” a source close to Khloe shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Ever since Khloe started dating Tristan, his relationship with his ex Jordan has made Khloe uneasy, anxious and sometimes jealous. She does not trust Jordan and tries to keep a close eye on her.”

Of course after Tristan’s cheating came to light last month, the new mom doesn’t trust Tristan either, but she REALLY hates picturing the two of them together — something that has to happen every now and then because they share a child. “Khloe has a real hard time trusting Tristan right now as well, and she especially does not trust him around Jordan,” our insider explained. “He tells Khloe he would never hookup with Jordan again, but Khloe has a hard time believing anything he says lately.”

Jordan’s Mother’s Day pic just happened to bring these insecure feelings back to the surface for Khloe. “Seeing Jordan post a pic of Prince was another reminder to Khloe that Jordan and her son will always be a part of Khloe’s life with Tristan,” our source added. On top of that, Khloe was already feeling emotional on her first Mother’s Day, as she spent it alone with baby True.

“Along with her tears of joy, the new mom fought back tears of sadness as she missed being with her sisters in Calabasas,” our insider revealed. “The holiday was a stark reminder of what her life has become in Ohio. With Tristan on the road with his team, Khloe still spent some of the day worried about what he is doing and with whom.”

But KoKo isn’t the only baby mama who has to make due without Tristan the majority of the time. After all, the NBA player is virtually nonexistent in his son’s and Jordan’s lives, as HollywoodLife.com previously told you. “Tristan is pretty much an absent father, although he regularly pays his child support, that is something he can’t be faulted for,” another insider shared with us EXCLUSIVELY. “But when it comes to parenting of his son, it’s pretty much all on Jordan. Of course Jordan wishes Tristan was more present in Prince’s life, but it is what it is. Jordan accepts that it’s all about Tristan and that basically he’s like a big kid, so she really can’t expect too much more from him really.”